Drake confirms rumors of a son in newest album, ‘Scorpion’

Rapper Drake looks on prior to the International Champions Cup soccer match between Manchester City against Manchester United at NRG Stadium on July 20, 2017 in Houston, Texas. / AFP PHOTO / AARON M. SPRECHER (Photo credit should read AARON M. SPRECHER/AFP/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Drake confirms he’s a father on his new album.

The 31-year-old rapper from Canada released “Scorpion” on Friday. In two songs on his fifth album, he addresses rumors that he fathered a son with a former French adult-film star.

In “Emotionless,” Drake raps, “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid.” In “March 14,” he uses a Michael Jackson reference to say, “She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine.”

The 25-track album features the singles “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What.” The album follows “More Life” from 2017.

Jay Z, Future, Static Major and Ty Dolla $ign are among the artists who appear on the new album. He also samples Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey.