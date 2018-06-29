Greenfield police use PIT maneuver to end pursuit, 1 taken into custody

Heat advisory for all of SE Wisconsin from noon Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday
GREENFIELD — One person was taken into custody early Friday morning, June 29 following a pursuit with Greenfield police.

The pursuit began after a suspicious vehicle was called in at John Paul’s Buick GM — located on 108th Street.

Upon arrival, officers saw a silver pickup truck. When officers tried to stop and speak with the driver, he fled. A pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit ended near 76th and Oklahoma after officers used a PIT maneuver.

Police say after the pursuit ended the driver was still resistant to officers — but was eventually taken into custody.

Police tell FOX6 News, as far as officers could tell, there was nothing out of place at John Paul’s Buick GMC when they returned to investigate.