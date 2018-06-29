× ‘I Cat Believe It:’ 14 Wisconsin animal shelters to waive cat adoption fees in July 🐱

WISCONSIN — For the third year in a row, a group of animal shelters in Wisconsin announced on Friday, June 29 the launch of a joint promotion in July, waiving adoption fees for all adult cats.

According to a recent release, the third annual “I Cat Believe It!” joint cat adoption promotion aims to save the lives of more than 1,000 homeless cats in July. 14 shelters in 12 Wisconsin counties are all waiving adoption fees for adult cats — one year or older — in July.

In both 2016 and 2017, participating organizations had more than 1,000 cat adoptions in July.

This is in response to the dramatic peak of cat intake in the summer months. The Wisconsin Humane Society alone said they are currently caring for 950 cats, in comparison to about 350 cats in late January.

“Cat population dips sharply in winter and rises fast in the summer months due to breeding cycles. Our colleagues throughout Wisconsin report similar trends, and we’re hoping this promotion will inspire more cat adoptions throughout the state,” said Anne Reed, President & CEO of the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Interested in adopting? Visit the shelters’ websites to view available cats and learn more about the adoption process. The participating shelters include: