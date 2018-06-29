Excessive heat warning, heat advisory issued from noon Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday
2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during World Cup Soccer ⚽

AP sources: LeBron James declines option, becomes free agent

Posted 10:01 am, June 29, 2018, by , Updated at 10:05AM, June 29, 2018

BOSTON, MA - MAY 27: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts in the second half against the Boston Celtics during Game Seven of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 27, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND  — Two people familiar with the decision say LeBron James has told the Cleveland Cavaliers he is declining his $35.6 million contract option for next season and is a free agent.

James’ representatives told the Cavs on Friday, said the people who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team is not publicly commenting on moves ahead of free agency opening Sunday.

The move was expected by the three-time champion, who played in his eighth straight NBA Finals this past season.

The 33-year-old will now decide if he’s going to leave the Cavs for the second time in eight years. In 2010, he bolted for Miami and spent four seasons with the Heat, winning two titles, before returning home to Northeast Ohio.

James said he’ll factor family into his next choice and there’s still a chance he’ll re-sign with the Cavs, who were swept by Golden State in this year’s Finals.