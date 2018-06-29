× MCTS helps festival-goers beat the heat at Summerfest with cooling center on bus

MILWAUKEE — Anyone looking to beat the heat while at Summerfest can hop on board an air-conditioned Milwaukee County Transit System bus.

MCTS announced on Friday, June 29 that they are providing one of its 40-foot-long buses to act as a cooling center for festival-goers who need a quick break from the party. The bus will be parked from noon until 8 p.m. Friday, June 29 and Saturday, June 30 inside Henry Maier Festival Park near the South Gate.

Summerfest, which has misting stations set up around the grounds, is also allowing visitors to bring in factory-sealed water bottles and one empty, clear plastic water bottle. The goal is to keep people hydrated during the weekend heat wave.

Anyone heading to and from the Big Gig can enjoy a cool ride without dealing with the traffic and parking. All MCTS buses are kept at a comfortable 72 degrees. MCTS has countless ways to get to the world’s largest music festival – including Freeway Flyers, the downtown Summerfest Shuttle and dozens of local bus routes.