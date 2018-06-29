Police: 3 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Thursday night, June 29. Three people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of 21st and Mitchell.

According to police, officers responded to several shot spotter alters in the area. While investigating the shot spotter alerts, officers were informed that a 36-year-old man had been shot.

An initial investigation determined that the victim was sitting in his yard when two subjects began to fire guns. The victim received a non-fatal gunshot wound. He was treated on the scene by the Milwaukee Fire Department and conveyed to a local hospital. MPD continues to search for a suspect in the case.

Officers were then dispatched to a non-fatal shooting in the area of 61st and Kaul around 10:15 p.m.

The investigation revealed that the victim was involved in a physical fight with another subject when he was shot. MFD treated the victim and conveyed him to a local hospital. The victim, a 32-year-old man, is expected to survive his injuries. A person of interest is being detained.

Police say around 11:00 p.m. a 29-year-old woman walked into a local hospital seeking medical treatment for a non-fatal gunshot injury. Officers determined that the victim was visiting with friends near an apartment in the area of 49th and Hampton when an unknown subject began firing multiple gunshots for an unknown reason.

The victim realized that she was shot and was taken to a local hospital by a relative. MPD continues to search for suspect(s) in the case.