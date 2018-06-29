× Summerfest temporarily modifies carry-in policy due to excessive heat warning

MILWAUKEE — Due to the excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service from noon on Friday, June 29, 2018 through Saturday, June 30 at 7:00 p.m. Summerfest has temporarily modified their carry-in policy.

Summerfest will offer the following services to fans during festival operating hours:

• Visitors may bring in full, factory-sealed and unopened water bottles

• Visitors may bring in one empty clear plastic water bottle

• Various misting stations will be available throughout the grounds

In addition, Aurora Health Care, the exclusive health care provider for Summerfest has issued the following tips to stay safe from the heat when attending the festival:

• Drink more water than usual and don’t wait to feel thirsty to drink water

• Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing

• Pace yourself – don’t do too much

• Take frequent breaks in shaded areas or cooling tents

• Alcohol increases your risk of dehydration