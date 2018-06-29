× ‘Take steps to prevent mosquito bites:’ Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Milwaukee Co.

MILWAUKEE – The City of Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, June 29 confirmed that mosquito surveillance in the county has indicated the presence of West Nile virus.

According to a press release, the mosquitos were collected and tested by the University of Wisconsin – Madison Department of Entomology to conduct seasonal West Nile surveillance.

“A positive mosquito test serves as a reminder to all county residents that it is time to take steps to protect themselves against mosquito bites,” said Angie Hagy, Director of Disease Control and Environmental Health.

According to the Milwaukee Health Department, most West Nile virus infections in Wisconsin typically occur between June and September, and are transmitted to humans through a mosquito bite. Symptoms of West Nile Virus include: fever, rash, headache and joint pain. Not all mosquitos carry the virus, and only 20 percent of individuals bitten by an infected mosquito will develop symptoms. Individuals age 50 and older and those with underlying medical conditions are most vulnerable to the virus.

If you experience symptoms of West Nile Virus, contact your medical provider.

The MHD remind residents to take steps to prevent mosquito bites, including:

Staying indoors during times of high mosquito activity, specifically around dusk and dawn

Using insect-repellant with DEET, IR 3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus, according to product instructions.

Mosquito-proofing your home by fixing holes in screens, windows, and doors.

Preventing mosquitoes from breeding by removing stagnant water from areas such as flowerpots, plastic containers, gutters, and downspouts. Water in birdbaths and pet dishes should be changed every few days Swimming pools and outdoor saunas and hot tubs should be cleaned and chlorinated

Trimming tall grass, weeds, and vines as mosquitoes use these areas to rest during hot daylight hours, and landscaping to prevent water from pooling in low-lying areas

For more information, visit milwaukee.gov/westnilevirus.

To find repellents that’s right for you and your family, visit the Environmental Protection Agency at www.epa.gov/insect-repellents/find-repellent-right-you.