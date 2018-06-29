‘We are excited:’ Foxconn to expand Wisconn Valley Innovation Center Network to Green Bay

GREEN BAY — Foxconn Technology Group (Foxconn) announced Friday, June 29 that it is expanding its new Wisconn Valley Innovation Network to Green Bay, Wisconsin as part of its initiative to foster and attract talent and connect with supply chain partners throughout the Badger state.
According to a press release from Foxconn, more than 200 Foxconn employees are expected to work at the center, where they will focus on developing applications for AI 8K+5G display technology that Foxconn is creating.
“Foxconn’s decision to expand its Wisconn Valley Innovation Network to northeastern Wisconsin is yet another example of the ‘Foxconn Bonus’ that goes above and beyond the company’s historic investment in Racine County. Whether it is the construction-related jobs that are being created right now throughout the state or key investments such as this, Foxconn is already having a positive impact on every region of our great state,” said Governor Walker. “We commend the company for making this significant investment and welcome the opportunity to collaborate with Foxconn and extend the ever-growing footprint of Wisconn Valley into the Fox Valley.”
“We are excited to expand our ‘Wisconn Valley Innovation Center’ network to Northeast Wisconsin where we hope it will inspire innovative ideas and catalyze cutting-edge solutions from companies and entrepreneurs in that part of the state. The innovation center at Green Bay will play a key role in our goal to create a vibrant AI 8K+5G ecosystem in the U.S., with Wisconsin at the heart of this vision,” said Terry Gou, Foxconn Founder and CEO. “This investment marks another commitment by Foxconn to the State of Wisconsin and will ensure Foxconn’s contributions go well beyond the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in Mount Pleasant, Racine County, and our North American headquarters in the City of Milwaukee.”
Foxconn said the following in a press release:
The innovation center in Green Bay will be part of a talent and innovation network for the AI 8K+5G ecosystem that Foxconn is creating in Wisconsin, and in the U.S. This move follows Foxconn’s recent purchase of a building in downtown Milwaukee that will serve as both the headquarters of the company’s innovation network in Wisconsin and its North American corporate headquarters. Located at 301 North Washington Street in Green Bay, the iconic building, known as The WaterMark, is a six-story, 75,000 sq. ft. office building located at the heart of Fox River Valley, and that was formerly home to H.C. Prange and Younker’s Department Store.
More than 200 Foxconn employees are expected to work at the center, where they will focus on developing applications for AI 8K+5G display technology that Foxconn is creating. The innovation center in Green Bay will serve a complementary role to Foxconn’s Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park and its innovation center in Milwaukee in cultivating a new class of vertical solution providers for advanced manufacturing processes and technologies, as well as for industries such as education, medical and healthcare, entertainment and sports, security, and smart community. Together, these facilities will be cornerstones in the AI 8K+5G ecosystem that Foxconn is building, and contribute to Wisconsin’s transformation into a global technology hub.