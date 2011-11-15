11-12-11: Organic rabbit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you ever tried rabbit? Discover tips for cooking a delicious organic rabbit dish.

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients

• 1, 3 pound rabbit, cleaned and cut in six pieces

• 4 oz of extra virgin olive oil

• 1 small carrot, diced

• 1 small stalk of celery, diced

• 1, 28 oz can of peeled tomatoes crushed juice reserved

• 1 tsp of tomato paste

• 1 pound of mushrooms, preferably crimini, diced

• 2 tablespoon of capers, chopped

• 2 oz of caper’s brine

• 4 oz of Mediterranean olives, pitted and cut in half

• 2 bay leafs

• 1 sprig of thyme, removed from stem and chopped

• 1 fennel bulb, cut in quarters and cored

• 3 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

• 1/2 cup of white wine, preferably Pinot Grigio

• 1 cup of chicken stock, preferably homemade

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350.

2. In a small bowl mix the parsley, olives and capers.

3. In a Dutch oven-like pan heat your olive oil on high heat, season your rabbit pieces with salt and pepper and place in the casserole and brown on both sides, approximately 3 minutes per side.

4. Remove rabbit and add tomato paste and cook for 1 minute. Then add your fennel, carrots, mushrooms and celery and cook for another 2 minutes.

5. Add garlic and cook for another minute. Add the brine of the capers, and then add the wine reduce by half, and then add the chicken broth, tomatoes and stir. Cook for 1 minute. Add half of the parsley, olive and caper mixture, then nestle the rabbits back into the sea of flavor that you have created, cover and place in the preheated oven, cook for about 1 hour.

6. Remove from oven after the rabbit is moist and ready to fall of the bone. Remove the rabbit from pan and let cool. Place the sauce back on a simmer and let reduce for 15 minutes uncovered.

7. Serve over roasted garlic mashed potatoes and pair with a good Chianti Classico.

