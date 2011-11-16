Students decorate Cathedral Square Park for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is hard to believe, but next week is Thanksgiving, and a month later, Christmas will be here, and Cathedral Square Park in Milwaukee is getting all decked out for the holidays, as thousands of children work together to create "Community Spirit Park."

Wednesday was the final day in the effort to transform Cathedral Square Park into "Community Spirit Park," and the effort is all part of the 13th annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival. More than 2,000 children from 63 different schools came through the park over the past week, adding a bit of their own holiday creativity and personality. Each school added a tree to the park, with a theme or wish displayed through handmade ornaments the students made.

There are about 100 trees in the park, and 65 are decorated, and the rest are lighted in various groupings. The park also features Santa's Mailbox and a 50 foot lighted tree.

"It's a chance for our students to be a part of the community, and do something in school that reflects our culture and the student body," Greenfield teacher Johanna Vega said.

Cathedral Square Park is one of three downtown parks decorated for the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival. The Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival kick-off extravaganza is Thursday night at 5:30 in Pere Marquette Park.