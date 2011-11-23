Being alone for the holidays can be lonely. Kay Peppler tells you how you can be a santa to a senior, while providing good gift tips.
Be a santa to a senior
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Enjoy spiked eggnog and a breakfast with Santa 🎅 at Don’s Diner
-
Fire officials gave Santa a lift so he could greet kids at Children’s Hospital on Christmas Day
-
‘There are no words:’ Marine, home for the holidays, surprises family at Mayfair Mall
-
Military Santa tracker will still run despite government shutdown
-
Former Pres. Barack Obama dons Santa hat, brings gifts to young hospital patients
-
-
‘Fireworks, tree lighting, Santa:’ Kick off a festive month of holiday fun in the Historic Third Ward
-
Secret Santas across the country have paid off more than $130,000 in Walmart customers’ layaway items
-
Stocking stuffers that go beyond the candy — and are cheap too
-
‘Christmas means family,’ and for these brothers, it means a picture with Santa for 27 straight years
-
Where in the world is Santa Claus? Check NORAD’s Santa Radar 🎅
-
-
Have you been really nice this year? Maybe Santa has an SUV for you!
-
‘They come from the heart:’ Man carves Santa Claus out of wood for wife every Christmas
-
Bakery Bus Tour invites guests to take a tasty trip around Milwaukee — and the world