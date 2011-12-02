12-3-11: IL MITO’s Chicken Scallopini

Serves: 6

Ingredients

• 6, 6-oz chicken breasts pounded thin/8”

• Flour for dusting

• 16 oz of crimini, shitake and porcini mushrooms, sautéed or your favorite mushrooms of choice

• 2 oz chopped parsley, Italian flat leaf preferred

• 1 cup Marsala wine (dry)

• ½ cup chicken stock

• 1 oz lemon juice

• 2 tbsp chilled butter, cut in small pieces

• 4 oz olive oil

• 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

• Salt and pepper

Directions

1. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Dredge in flour.

2. In a large sauté pan, heat oil and brown chicken in oil/if more oil is needed add to pan as you will be reducing later.

3. Remove and set aside all seared pieces of chicken; add mushrooms, parsley, lemon juice and reduce, add Marsala to sauté pan.

4. Return chicken back to the sauté pan; increase heat to high. Add chicken stock, bring to a boil, then reduce temperature to medium and allow liquid to reduce by half.

5. Once liquid has reached the proper consistency and your chicken is done, season with salt and pepper to your liking.

6. Remove Chicken breasts and let rest on a platter.

7. Meanwhile, whisk in butter one piece at a time to form a smooth emulsion/consistency.

8. Top the chicken with your magnificent creation/sauce and serve.