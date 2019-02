× Person struck by van, killed in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — A person is struck by a van in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood and later dies.

The collision happened at the intersection of Kinnickinnic and Pryor around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say the victim was trapped underneath the vehicle.

Investigators are trying to determine who may be at fault in this incident.

