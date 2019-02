Sheriff Clarke stops car after seeing passenger drinking beer

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke stopped a vehicle Saturday at 10:50 a.m. after he saw the passenger drinking a beer. The vehicle was stopped on I-94 EB near Ryan Road in Oak Creek.

When the sheriff approached the vehicle, he saw an open can of beer on the floor. The passenger admitted he had been drinking.

The 37-year-old driver received citations for open intoxicants in the vehicle, no insurance and no seat belt. The 36-year-old passenger was cited for drinking an open intoxicant in a vehicle.