Three UW students arrested in alleged sex assault

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police have arrested three University of Wisconsin-Madison students in an alleged sexual assault at a residence hall last year.

UW-Madison police say the male students, all 18 years old, were arrested Wednesday morning. They were being booked into the Dane County Jail that evening.

The three were arrested in connection with an alleged second-degree assault that happened in Witte Hall on Sept. 10, 2011.

Police say all three students knew the woman, who is not a UW student.

UW-Madison police Sgt. Aaron Chapin says the investigation continues.