Walden reaches deal to resolve domestic abuse charge

Posted 5:24 pm, February 10, 2012, by , Updated at 05:43PM, February 10, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Erik Walden’s attorney says the Green Bay Packers linebacker has reached a deferred judgment agreement to resolve a disorderly conduct-domestic abuse charge.

Defense attorney Steve Richards says Walden has agreed to perform 50 hours of community service and continue counseling. Richards says Walden will not be found guilty of anything for now, and the charge will be dismissed in a year as long as he stays out of trouble.

The plea deal was reported on the Green Bay Press-Gazette’s website Friday afternoon.

Walden spent the weekend after Thanksgiving in jail after a Nov. 25 dispute with his girlfriend. He played the remainder of the season for the Packers.

