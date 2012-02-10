× Walden reaches deal to resolve domestic abuse charge

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Erik Walden’s attorney says the Green Bay Packers linebacker has reached a deferred judgment agreement to resolve a disorderly conduct-domestic abuse charge.

Defense attorney Steve Richards says Walden has agreed to perform 50 hours of community service and continue counseling. Richards says Walden will not be found guilty of anything for now, and the charge will be dismissed in a year as long as he stays out of trouble.

The plea deal was reported on the Green Bay Press-Gazette’s website Friday afternoon.

Walden spent the weekend after Thanksgiving in jail after a Nov. 25 dispute with his girlfriend. He played the remainder of the season for the Packers.