Monitor closings, cancellations and delays in southeast Wisconsin
Check updated vote totals from February election
Winter weather advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin begins Wednesday morning

Assembly okays resolution to make Dec. 12th Aaron Rodgers Day

Posted 2:24 pm, February 21, 2012, by , Updated at 04:06PM, February 21, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Aaron Rodgers

MADISON (AP) — The state Assembly has passed a resolution naming a day for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The resolution designates Dec. 12, 2012, as Aaron Rodgers Day. The Assembly passed the resolution unanimously on Tuesday and sent it on to the state Senate.

Rodgers, who wears No. 12, led the Packers to a Super Bowl victory last year and helped them to a 15-2 record this past season. The New York Giants defeated Green Bay in the playoffs and went on to win the Super Bowl.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.