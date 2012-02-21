× Assembly okays resolution to make Dec. 12th Aaron Rodgers Day

MADISON (AP) — The state Assembly has passed a resolution naming a day for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The resolution designates Dec. 12, 2012, as Aaron Rodgers Day. The Assembly passed the resolution unanimously on Tuesday and sent it on to the state Senate.

Rodgers, who wears No. 12, led the Packers to a Super Bowl victory last year and helped them to a 15-2 record this past season. The New York Giants defeated Green Bay in the playoffs and went on to win the Super Bowl.