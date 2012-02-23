Monitor closings, cancellations and delays in southeast Wisconsin
Check updated vote totals from February election
Winter weather advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin begins Wednesday morning

Spring fashion trends

Posted 9:46 am, February 23, 2012, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

It's time to ditch the winter wear -- spring is almost here! Montiya Lopez from Lounge Boutique joins FOX6 WakeUp to discuss the latest spring fashion.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.