It's time to ditch the winter wear -- spring is almost here! Montiya Lopez from Lounge Boutique joins FOX6 WakeUp to discuss the latest spring fashion.
Spring fashion trends
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
What a mess: Water main break floods shoulder of streets near 35th and Silver Spring
-
Gordy the Groundhog’s 1st prediction says spring is on its way
-
Police respond to shooting near 33rd and Silver Spring; victim seriously hurt after crash
-
Human ‘hot pot’ in China invites tourists to take a dip
-
Watch: Milwaukee Brewers’ take on a Christmas classic gets us fired up for spring baseball!
-
-
All clear: All lanes of SB I-43 temporarily blocked near Silver Spring due to crash
-
Brewers set up locker in spring training clubhouse in memory of fallen officer
-
Karl Lagerfeld, pioneering fashion designer, has died
-
Anonymous person buys Ku Klux Klan hood, robe for $3,000 at auction
-
Brewers’ new spring training, player development complex open for business
-
-
Woman arrested for OWI, 2nd offense, accused of striking Dodge County deputy’s squad car
-
Tickets now on sale for Brewers Spring Training games at Maryvale Baseball Park
-
Recognize him? MPD seeks help to identify man who burglarized gas station