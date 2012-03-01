Check updated vote totals from February election
Winter weather advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin begins Wednesday morning

Brewers’ Randy Wolf ready to tackle the 2012 season

Posted 9:44 pm, March 1, 2012, by , Updated at 12:54PM, March 2, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MARYVALE, AZ -- One of the Milwaukee Brewers' veteran pitchers cannot wait to get the season going. Randy Wolf says he feels better than ever. Check out the latest.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.