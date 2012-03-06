× Investigator Ira Robins plans to run against Lt. Gov. Kleefisch

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 70-year-old private investigator from Milwaukee says he plans to run as a Democrat against Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch if a recall effort against the Republican incumbent proves successful.

Ira Robins told The Associated Press on Tuesday he won’t accept any campaign donations. He says he plans to finance his entire race out of his own pocket, relying on social media and word of mouth to get his story out.

He says he’s “very well-known” in Wisconsin, in part because of investigative work he did in defense of a former Playboy Club waitress whose 1990 escape from prison inspired the phrase “Run Bambi Run.”

Kleefisch has been targeted for recall, along with Gov. Scott Walker and four GOP state senators. The state elections board is determining whether enough valid signatures have been submitted to trigger recalls.