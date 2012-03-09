Check updated vote totals from February election
Winter weather advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin begins Wednesday morning

Winter Pow Wow

Posted 8:43 am, March 9, 2012, by , Updated at 09:26AM, March 9, 2012
Laura Langemo was live at the State Fair Park to get a sneak-peek at the Winter Pow Wow event. The Winter Pow Wow will be held March 10-11 at the State Fair Park. Check it out!

