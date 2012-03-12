× Event will honor 32,000 World War II veterans in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY — There are 32,000 World War II veterans in the state of Wisconsin, and an event planned for this May will honor them.

The event is scheduled to take place at the National Railroad Museum in Green Bay, and will honor “the greatest generation.”

State leaders say they want to give back to the service members who have given so much.

“The ‘Year of the Veteran’ is our way of reaffirming the state of Wisconsin’s commitment to providing the highest level of support, benefits and services to our nation’s heroes,” John Scocos, Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs secretary said.

The event is scheduled for Mary 4th and will include a military band, speeches from World War II historians and guided tours of General Dwight Eisenhower’s European command train.