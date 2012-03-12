× Lake Express looking to hire for 2012 sailing season

MILWAUKEE — The Lake Express ferry that takes passengers from Milwaukee to Muskegon, MI is now taking applications for employment in the 2012 sailing season.

Open positions in Milwaukee, include: facility manager, customer service supervisors, customer service representatives, security personnel, food and beverage manager, and café attendants.

Starting pay rates for seasonal positions range from $10 to $14.50 per hour. Most positions are 30 to 40 hours per week and may include first and/or second shift, holidays and weekends. More information can be found at www.lake-express.com.

Meanwhile, tickets to ride the Lake Express in the 2012 season went on sale Monday.

Daily service, featuring fast 2-1/2 hour crossings will begin on May 4th, and continue through the end of October. Tickets can be purchased using the ferry’s online reservation system by visiting www.lake-express.com or by calling 866-914-1010.

The Milwaukee-based Lake Express ferry began service in 2004. It is the Midwest’s only high-speed auto/passenger ferry.