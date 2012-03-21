× Gov. Scott Walker signs 19 bills into law

MADISON (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker has signed more than a dozen bills that will make an array of changes to local government rules.

Walker signed the 19 bills into law Wednesday. The various pieces of legislation cover issues from highway liability laws to foreclosure rules.

One law changes the state’s landlord and tenant guidelines by allowing landlords to immediately dispose of property belonging to evicted tenants. Landlords can also continue evictions against tenants who make past-due payments.

Walker says in a statement the new laws will help local governments operate more effectively.

The Wisconsin Legislature adjourned last week after a 30-plus-hour filibuster from Democrats in the state Assembly.