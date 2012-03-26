Winter weather advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin begins Wednesday morning

Aerosmith slated to headline at Summerfest

Posted 9:43 pm, March 26, 2012, by , Updated at 09:41PM, March 26, 2012
Summerfest 45th anniversary

MILWAUKEE — Aerosmith will headline the Marcus Amphitheater on Saturday, July 7th along with special guest Cheap Trick during the 45th anniversary of Summerfest. Aerosmith is set to take the stage at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 31 at 10 a.m. and include Summerfest admission.  Tickets can be purchased at the Marcus Amphitheater Box Office, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, Walmart stores, online at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at 1.800.745.3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 1.866.448.7849 (“Ticketmaster Express” automated phone line).

Summerfest 2012 will take place June 27 – July 1 and July 3 – 8, from Noon until Midnight and will be closed Monday, July 2.  In 2012, Summerfest celebrates its 45th anniversary.

