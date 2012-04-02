Mary Ann Clesceri joins FOX6 WakeUp to discuss The Healing Center. The Healing Center's mission is to provide a safe environment for sexual abuse victims, assault survivors, and their loved ones. For additional information, click here, or call (414) 671-HEAL.
The Healing Center
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
