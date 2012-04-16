× Brewers top 2 million tickets sold for 2012 season

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, April 16th eclipsed the two-million mark for the number of tickets sold this season. The ballclub says it’s the earliest date for the benchmark in franchise history.

The previous record was on April 19 of 2001, the first year the Brewers played at Miller Park.

Last year, the two-million mark was reached on April 27. The Brewers set an all-time franchise attendance record in 2011 when more than three million people passed through the Miller Park turnstiles.

“Brewers fans continue to over-deliver in every way,” said Brewers Chief Operating Officer Rick Schlesinger. “We want to thank all of them for their incredible support.”

The five fastest years of reaching two million tickets sold include:

2012 – April 16

– April 16 2001 – April 19

– April 19 2009 – April 21

April 21 2011 – April 27

April 27 2010 – April 29

Individual tickets may be purchased at brewers.com, by phone at (414) 902-4000, or at the Miller Park Box Office.

