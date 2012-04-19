Emmy Fink helps us discover Wisconsin's Eagle River. Eagle River is located on the world's largest chain of 28 connected lakes and is the home of Paul Bunyan Fest. Discover Wisconsin with Emmy Fink Sunday's at 10 a.m.
Discover Wisconsin’s Eagle River
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
