Man sentenced to life in prison in daughter’s beating, death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- 28-year-old Littleton Jackson, the father convicted of beating his 11-month-old daughter to death, was sentenced to life in prison without parole in a Milwaukee County court Friday morning, April 27th.

Before receiving his sentence, family members of the victim, 11-month-old Millie Smith, had a chance to address the court.

The most surprising statement came from mother of the victim, Sherona Smith. "I am asking you to release Littleton Jackson with the time served. He is not to be blamed for the death of our child. We both love Millie and I love Littleton too," Sherona Smith said.

The baby girl's great aunt, Francine Smith, spoke in support of a life without parole sentence for Jackson. "I am perplexed to say the least by Millie's parents and the defendant's extended family members' reactions and response to the prolonged visible, brutal abuse that ultimately led to Millie's death. Sentencing him for life in prison without the possibility of parole is the least of the punitive consequences he deserves," Francine Smith said.

Last September, police found Jackson's daughter, Millie Smith, unresponsive with bruises and bite marks all over her body. Millie Smith later died in the hospital with extensive internal and external injuries.

According to the criminal complaint Jackson admitted to drinking alcohol the night Millie Smith was beaten and killed. The criminal complaint says Jackson bit and slapped the 11-month-old baby two to three times when she refused to stop putting things in her mouth.

The mother of the child, who also lived with Jackson, was not home at the time of the beating. According to the report, when the mother returned home, Jackson told his girlfriend, " I think she's going to die -- she can't breathe. I think I'm going to jail for life."

Jackson was convicted of one count of first-degree intentional homicide for beating his daughter to death inside his apartment on Kilbourn Avenue.