Legal Matters: John Edwards Trial

The John Edwards trial has garnered national attention and now lurid details and multiple witnesses have testified John Edwards lied about his relationship with his mistress. Attorney Frank Gimbel joins FOX6 WakeUp to provide insight on the John Edwards trial.

