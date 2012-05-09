The John Edwards trial has garnered national attention and now lurid details and multiple witnesses have testified John Edwards lied about his relationship with his mistress. Attorney Frank Gimbel joins FOX6 WakeUp to provide insight on the John Edwards trial.
Legal Matters: John Edwards Trial
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
