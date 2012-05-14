Police looking for suspects charged with stealing from disabled woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- More than $2,000 was stolen from a woman with cerebral palsy, and the woman suspected in the case was supposed to be taking care of her!

As a person with cerebral palsy, Lori Crewz is dependent upon others to get through life. When one of Crewz's caregivers allegedly stole four of her blank checks, Crewz said it was the ultimate feeling of betrayal.

"I feel really unstable now because of that happening. People with CP aren't able to walk and get up and do whatever by themselves, so we're real easy to be taken advantage of," Crewz said.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Christina Span took the four blank checks, and forged Crewz's name, making them out to Delorean Bryson. Officials say Span and Bryson are not strangers to law enforcement. They each have criminal records, stretching back years.

Mugshots show Bryson's 2011 battery arrest and Span's 2006 forgery arrest.

Law enforcement officials say Bryson and Span are still on the loose!

FOX6 News went by a listed address for Span, and found a relative with no knowledge of her wherabouts.

Span's husband didn't answer, and Bryson's listed address didn't exist.

According to FOX6's media partners at the Waukesha Patch, Waukesha police first got the case in December, and have not been able to find the suspects. Police say they stopped looking in March, and passed the case along to the Waukesha County District Attorney. It wasn't until late last week that the DA pressed charges and issued arrest warrants.

Span's former employer, Staffing Partners Healthcare was not immediately available for comment. They did confirm Span was fired when the allegations first surfaced. Crewz says that's not enough. "I hope we can find them and turn them in, so they can pay for their actions," Crewz said.

Police are asking anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Bryson and Span to get in touch with them.

CLICK HERE for more on this story from the Waukesha Patch.