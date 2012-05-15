Packers Family Night set for Friday, August 3rd

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced on Tuesday, May 15th that Packers Family Night is set to take place Friday evening, August 3rd. It will also be broadcast only on FOX6.

Now in its 12th year, ‘Family Night’ will feature an intra-squad scrimmage between the Packers’ offense and defense. Evening activities get underway in the stadium at 5:30 p.m.,

followed by on-field football drills at 6:30 and the scrimmage at approximately 7:30.

Tickets, priced at $10, will go on sale June 25 at 9 a.m. and be available through Ticketmaster. Tickets may also be purchased in person, over the phone or via the internet. Tickets can also be purchased at the Packers’ ticket office in person. There is no ticket limit on purchases. All individuals, regardless of age, require a ticket for admittance.

“Nobody in the league does it. Other teams do scrimmages, but nobody has a full-blown event, and I think it’s been a great tradition,” Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said.

A group ticket program (minimum of 50 tickets) will be offered again. The application form is available online at packers.com, in person at the Packers ticket office or can be requested to be faxed by calling 920/569-7501. Group ticket orders are restricted to approved groups and organizations, and are to be used for the sole purpose of accommodating a group or organizational outing.

