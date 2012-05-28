Quieter day on Memorial Day at Milwaukee’s lakefront

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It was quieter along Milwaukee's lakefront on Memorial Day Monday, May 28th, compared to the weekend -- perhaps due to the gusty winds and threat of afternoon storms. For those who took to the beach Monday, the weather wasn't going to spoil their day!

Kids played in the sand and water and people soaked up the sun on the beach. Additionally, there was a heavy presence of Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office deputies on hand, making sure everyone stayed safe.

Nearly 50 deputies patrolled the lakefront Monday. Their goal was to make sure everyone was having fun, and staying safe.

"We want to be prepared for anything that comes our way. We have basically all the same equipment out here - very similar number of staff out here, and there's always staff available if needed. We do business as usual. We just assume that it's going to be sunny and beautiful, and that there's going to be a large crowd of people down here," Sheriff's Captain Anthony Moffett said.

Deputies are calling the lakefront "A No-Nonsense Zone."

"Anything that violates the law, we're not going to tolerate. It's just zero tolerance or you will go to jail," Captain Moffett said.

Most of the beach-goers that FOX6 News spoke with on Memorial Day said they were happy to see the deputy presence.

"The whole day's been great. It's been really very quiet. We've enjoyed the water and playing in the sand and just relaxing," Jennifer Pollesch said.

Related stories: