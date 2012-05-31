We Energies, insurance company seek answers in home explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE -- A report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says Saturday's home explosion in Glendale was the result of an accident. 88-year-old Marvin Engler died from his injuries Wednesday, May 30th. A close friend is still recovering at the hospital.

As of Thursday, May 31st, the investigation into the explosion is being conducted by Engler's insurance company. A specific cause has not been identified. However, the medical examiner's report indicates the source could involve an appliance or outside line failure.

At last check, Engler's long-time, live-in companion, Shigeko Brooks, was recovering from injuries she suffered in the explosion.

In the meantime, a spokesperson for We Energies says crews continue to check their systems in the neighborhood for any potential damage.

Peter Gilbert who helped rescue Engler and Brooks on Saturday, stood across from what remains of Engler's home after learning of Engler's death.

"I feel very sad because he was a veteran. He fought for this country, and nobody likes to see a veteran going away like this. We did everything we could to get him out, and then we got the best possible care as soon as possible," Gilbert said.

Engler's cousin, Charles Engler thumbed through a 1941 Rufus King High School yearbook Thursday, reminiscing on memories the two shared.

"His asset was heckling and he liked photography and smiling. This is closure. He's in a better place. He's with the Lord now," Charles Engler said.