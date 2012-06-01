There are many events that officially kick-off during the summer here in Milwaukee and one of them is The Renaissance Garden at the Villa Terrace. Carmen Anderson and John Sterr join FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the official garden opening ceremony on Sunday, June 35rd.
Friends of Villa Terrace
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
