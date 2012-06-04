Two firefighters, resident remain hospitalized after explosion, fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee's Fire Chief talked Monday, June 4th about the home explosion that injured five of his firefighters and a civilian Sunday night at a home on Milwaukee's north side.

Eyewitnesses said Sunday they heard an explosion sound near 38th and Townsend Sunday evening, June 3rd -- where firefighters were on the scene checking on a report of the smell of natural gas.

"As our firefighters were attempting to ventilate the house, the natural gas ignited, and an explosion followed," Milwaukee Fire Chief Mark Rohlfing said.

FOX6 News is told two firefighters were seriously injured, and another three suffered minor injuries. All five were transported to the hospital, along with one person living in the house, who was seriously injured.

Next-door neighbor, Pamela Walker says the smell was strong.

"As soon as they opened up the door, the whole neighborhood," Walker said.

Others who live in the area continued to talk about Sunday's incident that occurred in a duplex. They say the man who lives in the residence is named "Cedric" and lives upstairs.

Cedric remained hospitalized Monday, along with two firefighters -- all with first, second and third degree burns. FOX6 News is told Cedric is in critical condition at Columbia St. Mary's Hospital as of Monday.

"The good news is, they're both well. They're both going to recover. They're in good spirits," Chief Rohlfing said of his firefighters.

"I was at the hospital. All those people, I am their boss and they work for me and it is hard to take," Milwaukee Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Romas said at the scene Sunday night.

Chief Rohlfing says the Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee Police Department continue to investigate this incident.

Related stories: