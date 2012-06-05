MasterChef to air in its entirety after FOX6 News election coverage

Posted 9:10 pm, June 5, 2012, by , Updated at 09:11PM, June 5, 2012
MILWAUKEE — The season premiere of FOX’s MasterChef was pre-empted Tuesday evening for comprehensive coverage of Wisconsin’s recall election.

The episode will air in its entirely immediately following the recall election coverage. That could be as early as 11 p.m. — but also could be later.

You may also be able to view the full episode online as early as Wednesday, June 6 by CLICKING HERE.

Thanks for your patience — and interest in FOX6.

