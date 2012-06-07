Police looking for burglars who took trailer from storage yard

Posted 5:37 pm, June 7, 2012, by , Updated at 09:46PM, June 7, 2012
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for burglars who took a trailer from a storage yard in the 5600 block of W. Burleigh St. on Tuesday, May 29 at 10:50 p.m.

Surveillance video (see above) shows one suspect wearing a light-colored shirt or jacket.

The second suspect is seen in a dark shirt or jacket and light pants.

The suspects were in a black pick-up truck with a snow plow bracket attached to the front and running lights on the roof.

They hooked up the 12′ x 18′  trailer and drove away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

