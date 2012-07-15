Ford recalls over 8,000 2013 Escape SUVs

(CNN) — The Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 8,000 of its 2013 Escape compact SUVs because of a potential problem affecting the brake pedal.

The recall affects SUVs made between March 8 and June 7, 2012, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. There are 8,266 Escapes involved in the recall.

Ford says mispositioned carpet padding the center console trim panel may be pushed outward, reducing clearance with the pedals, according to the NHTSA.

That reduced clearance may mean the driver’s foot could brush the side of the brake pedal when going from the accelerator to the brake, thus increasing stopping distances and the risk of a crash.

Ford dealers will remove the carpet padding and the replace the left-side console trim panel free of charge, the NHTSA said.

The automaker will notify owners, the administration said, but customers may also contact the NHTSA’s vehicle safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or go to www.safercar.com.