Two new K9 units join Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department announced via their news website “The Source” Monday, July 16th they have two new Milwaukee police dogs.

“Rocky” has been paired up with MPD Officer Shawn Burger, and “Jagr” with Officer Derek Vernon.

The units are assigned to MPD’s Neighborhood Task Force.

The K-9 units just received bullet-resistant vests donated by the Milwaukee Emergency Center for Animals.

