Watch live: Crash causes big backups on I-41/94 SB at Seven Mile Road near Caledonia

Two new K9 units join Milwaukee Police Department

Posted 3:33 pm, July 16, 2012, by , Updated at 08:57PM, July 16, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
MPD K9 units (Photo courtesy of MPD's "The Source")

MPD K9 units (Photo courtesy of MPD's "The Source")

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department announced via their news website “The Source” Monday, July 16th they have two new Milwaukee police dogs.

“Rocky” has been paired up with MPD Officer Shawn Burger, and “Jagr” with Officer Derek Vernon.

The units are assigned to MPD’s Neighborhood Task Force.

The K-9 units just received bullet-resistant vests donated by the Milwaukee Emergency Center for Animals.

For more MPD news, visit “The Source” by CLICKING HERE.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.