Lake Geneva Police investigating Associated Bank robbery

Posted 8:44 pm, July 19, 2012, by , Updated at 09:19PM, July 19, 2012
LAKE GENEVA — Lake Geneva Police officials are investigating a bank robbery that occurred at the Associated Bank on E. Geneva Square just before 6:00 p.m.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, wearing a grey baseball cap, glasses and a tan shirt, blue jeans and light-colored shoes.

Police say the suspect, in an attempt to conceal his identity, wore a white mask around the lower half of his face. 

The clerk described the suspect as having a trimmed beard, stocky build, approximately 5’09”-6,’1 feet in height, approximately 230-265 pounds and between 45-55 years of age. 

The suspect fled the bank on foot and left northbound from the parking lot in a red four-door vehicle. 

The suspect made off with an undetermined amount of money and this case is still under investigation.

