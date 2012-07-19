× Wisconsin loses jobs in June, unemployment rises

MADISON (AP) — The state Department of Workforce Development reports that Wisconsin lost an estimated 11,700 private sector jobs in June and the unemployment rate rose to 7 percent.

The latest numbers reported Thursday, July 19th show that the state’s unemployment rate increased from 6.8 percent in May to 7 percent last month. That is still below the national rate of 8.2 percent.

The report shows job losses in most sectors, including construction, manufacturing, leisure and hospitality and other services.

The monthly figures are based on a survey of less than 4 percent of Wisconsin businesses and are less accurate than quarterly data based on a census of nearly all of the state’s employers.

The more accurate data showed Wisconsin gained 27,811 private sector jobs in 2011.