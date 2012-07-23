Officials: 43% of WI corn crop in very poor or poor condition

Posted 8:22 pm, July 23, 2012, by , Updated at 09:30PM, July 23, 2012
MILWAUKEE (AP) — As the drought continues, Wisconsin’s corn crop remains in sad shape.

In its weekly crop progress report for Wisconsin, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday that 43 percent of the state’s corn crop is in very poor or poor condition, with just 31 percent rated as good to excellent. Hay yields are coming up short due to a lack of moisture, plus insects.

Only 23 percent of the state’s soil has adequate moisture, with 46 percent of the state very short. Ninety-nine percent of the soil in south-central Wisconsin is rated short or very short.

Forty-five percent of the corn in the 18 states that planted the most corn acreage last year is in very poor to poor condition as the drought continues across most of the Midwest.

