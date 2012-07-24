ND man bound over for trial in daughters’ deaths

Aaron Schaffhausen

MADISON (AP) — A judge has ordered a North Dakota construction worker accused of killing his three young daughters to stand trial in Wisconsin.

St. Croix County Circuit Judge Scott Needham says prosecutors presented enough evidence during a preliminary hearing Tuesday, July 24th to try Aaron Schaffhausen on three counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

Investigators say he showed up July 10 at the River Falls, Wis., home where his ex-wife lived with his daughters, aged 11, 8 and 5. Police say they received a hysterical call from Jessica Schaffhausen, who was not home. She said her ex-husband told her he had killed their daughters and that she could come home.

Schaffhausen is being held on a $2 million cash bond. His arraignment has been set for Aug. 28.

