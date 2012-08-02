Truck spills dry cement, forces ramp closure in Marquette Interchange

Posted 2:12 pm, August 2, 2012, by , Updated at 09:34PM, August 2, 2012
Cement truck rollover

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff’s officials say a Leo’s Trucking dump truck carrying 50,000 pounds of dry cement hit the wall and rolled over on the off ramp from eastbound I-94 to I-43 Thursday afternoon, August 2nd. The dry cement was spilled onto the roadway.

The truck rolled over, but landed back on its wheels, according to officials.

The truck’s driver was not hurt.

The spill forced officials to shut down the ramp from eastbound I-94 to northbound I-43. Officials could offer no timetable as to when the ramp might reopen.

Drivers are urged to avoid the interchange until cleanup is complete.

