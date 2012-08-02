Opening Day of Wisconsin State Fair a tradition for families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- The 161st Wisconsin State Fair kicked off Thursday, August 2nd and for some families, State Fair Opening Day is a big tradition -- something they've been doing together for decades.

The Fox family has been coming to Opening Day at the Wisconsin State Fair for over 60 years! June Fox says her parents met at the fair, and continued to bring their nine kids to Opening Day each year.

June says she wanted to keep the tradition alive with her children. At times, up to 90 family members gather to enjoy the fair, and each other.

"We don't see each other except weddings and funerals and this. This is more fun than a funeral, and you don't have to dress up like for a wedding," June Fox said.

For some, like the Arreola family, Opening Day at the Wisconsin State Fair is a new tradition. They saw a story on the Food Network featuring the classic Cream Puff, and came all the way from Indiana to try it out.

"I can't describe it. They're so good. That's why we're taking more," one Arreola said.

The 2012 Wisconsin State Fair runs through Sunday, August 12th.

As a reminder, those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian after 5:00 p.m.

