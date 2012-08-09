Sentry brand down to 22 SE Wisconsin stores, from 70

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENOMONEE FALLS -- At one time, there were 70 Sentry stores in southeastern Wisconsin, but now, the Sentry brand is down to 22. Only three of those stores are in Milwaukee County.

Piggly Wiggly is converting Sentry stores in West Allis and Menomonee Falls to its brand.

"The Pig" has been growing aggressively in recent years, and now has more than 100 stores in Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

Sentry was founded about 50 years ago, and was later sold to Fleming Companies, which eventually filed for bankruptcy and sold the brand to SuperValu. SuperValu is also struggling financially.

Despite the drop in Sentry stores in southeastern Wisconsin, SuperValu says it hopes to grow in other parts of the state -- particularly in small towns.