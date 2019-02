× Man shot to death near 35th and Cherry Saturday night

MILWAUKEE — A man was shot to death Saturday night, August 11th near 35th and Cherry in Milwaukee.

Police say the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m.

The man was shot in the chest. Police say a suspect was taken into custody following the shooting.

Police haven’t released any other details about the victim or what led to the shooting.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.