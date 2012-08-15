× LeRoy Butler teaches youth about dangers of texting while driving

MILWAUKEE — Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer and inventor of the Lambeau Leap LeRoy Butler joined talked with youth at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee about the dangers of texting and driving Wednesday, August 15th.

Butler urged the youth to sign a pledge to never text and drive, and to encourage friends and family to do the same.

The event featured AT&T’s texting while driving simulator, where children could experience firsthand the dangers of texting and driving through the virtual reality simulator.

Also on Wednesday, AT&T unveiled a website, itcanwait.com as part of the “It Can Wait” campaign launched in 2010 to educate people on the dangers of texting while driving.

